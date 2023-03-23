Essex Savings Bank Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after buying an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,906,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.09. The company had a trading volume of 257,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,944. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.05 and its 200 day moving average is $217.39.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

