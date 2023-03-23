Essex Savings Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.44.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.38. 744,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,269. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

