Essex Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.02. The stock had a trading volume of 406,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,080. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

