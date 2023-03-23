Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $298.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

EL opened at $237.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.84 and a 200 day moving average of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.00. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $289.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

