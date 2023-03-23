Euro Coin (EUROC) One Day Volume Hits $2.20 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Euro Coin has a market cap of $31.62 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003800 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00361451 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,547.77 or 0.26271539 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 28,985,494 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

