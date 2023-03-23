Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Everdome has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and $3.26 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

