Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 0.2%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSRGet Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $103.25. 211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.25.

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment consists of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

