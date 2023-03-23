F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $171.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,294. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F5 Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.67 on Thursday. F5 has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. F5’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

