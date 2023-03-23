F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $171.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.21.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Insider Activity at F5
In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,294. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
F5 Price Performance
FFIV stock opened at $140.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About F5
F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Shoe Carnival Is A Comfortable Fit For Income Investors
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.