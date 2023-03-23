FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.50-14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FDS opened at $415.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $420.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,780.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

