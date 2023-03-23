FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Gap Down to $415.65

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $415.65, but opened at $390.00. FactSet Research Systems shares last traded at $393.99, with a volume of 118,656 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

