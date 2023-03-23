Family CFO Inc Acquires 23,574 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. 2,287,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,412,307. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

