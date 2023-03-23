Family CFO Inc Buys 3,234 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.76. 275,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

