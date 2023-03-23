Family CFO Inc Increases Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 77,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

