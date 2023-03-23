Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Shares Down 4.3%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 9,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 72,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$19.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

