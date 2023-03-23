Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $42,354.99 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $42,354.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,533.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $19,655.40.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $101,010.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

