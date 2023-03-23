Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $42,354.99 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $42,354.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,533.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $19,655.40.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $101,010.00.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99.
Fastly Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly
Analyst Ratings Changes
FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.