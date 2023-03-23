Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:FATPU) Trading Up 1.2%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.