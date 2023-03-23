Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FND traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.