Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 750.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. 4,020,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,194,373. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

