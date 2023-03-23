Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $71.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 1.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Amphenol worth $71,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Amphenol by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.24. 421,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,027. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

