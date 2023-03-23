Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $89,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Activity

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.81. 166,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,684. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.