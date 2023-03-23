Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $35,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

JKHY stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $147.43. 68,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,368. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.34.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.