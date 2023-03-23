Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Hagerty worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356,937 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hagerty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

HGTY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 15,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

