Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Booking worth $41,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond grew its stake in Booking by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $35.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,594.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,524. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,451.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,096.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

