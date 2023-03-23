Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $32,486,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,425,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.45. 28,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,560. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.