Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $28,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.56. 56,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,018. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.14. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $473.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

