Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ferrari by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,364 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,075,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after acquiring an additional 336,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1,151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after acquiring an additional 278,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.21. 51,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,385. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.41. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $274.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.