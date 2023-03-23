Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $316.69 million and approximately $91.35 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00062050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00041670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018342 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

