Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 302,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 146,402 shares.The stock last traded at $43.63 and had previously closed at $43.84.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

