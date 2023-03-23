Financial Alternatives Inc Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.89. 91,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.