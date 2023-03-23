Financial Alternatives Inc Invests $3.73 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.7% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $78.94. 2,181,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,560. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

