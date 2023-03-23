Financial Survey: Bakkt (BKKT) and Its Competitors

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 427 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bakkt to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, suggesting that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s peers have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 1900 12664 26321 601 2.62

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bakkt and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bakkt presently has a consensus price target of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 80.15%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million -$577.40 million -0.18 Bakkt Competitors $2.14 billion $232.49 million 7.44

Bakkt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 68.56% 61.27% Bakkt Competitors -59.28% -99.50% -10.07%

Summary

Bakkt peers beat Bakkt on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

