First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Declares $0.06 Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $168.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INBK. TheStreet cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 1,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.