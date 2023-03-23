First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.05

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 108218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

First Merchants Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Merchants by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Merchants by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

