First PREMIER Bank Acquires 4,900 Shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Core Alternative ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOR. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 20,984.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,781,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,214 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the third quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the third quarter worth $614,000.

Get Core Alternative ETF alerts:

Core Alternative ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CCOR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. 5,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $538.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09. Core Alternative ETF has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.