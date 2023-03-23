First PREMIER Bank Buys 970 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in GSK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 626,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,999. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

