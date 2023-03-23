First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $57.48. 153,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.