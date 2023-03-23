First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $365.71. 865,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $272.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.