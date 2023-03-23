First PREMIER Bank Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 666,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,304. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

