First PREMIER Bank Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 4,234,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580,953. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

