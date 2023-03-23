First PREMIER Bank Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,384,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

