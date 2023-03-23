First PREMIER Bank Sells 61 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 66,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.60. 144,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

