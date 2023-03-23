First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $94.10.

