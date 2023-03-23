First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF comprises about 1.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,400,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,475,000 after acquiring an additional 964,997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,383,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 702,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 633,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 309,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. 1,669,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

