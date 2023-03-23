First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $52.00. 76,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 106,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

