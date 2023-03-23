First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 4.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.