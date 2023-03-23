Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

