Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 2,523 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

