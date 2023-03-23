Five Oceans Advisors Has $997,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

