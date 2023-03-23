Five Oceans Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 115,286 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 464,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 228,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

